BMC Software Has Become A Private Company In A $US6.9 Billion Deal

In what seems like a big trend in the enterprise tech world,

BMC Software announced todaythat it has sold itself to a group of private investors and is no longer a public company.

BMC first announced the deal in May for $US46.25 per share in cash, or approximately $US6.9 billion.

BMC Software common stock will not be trading as of the close of trading today.

The investor group was led by Bain Capital and Golden Gate Capital with participation from Insight Venture Partners, GIC Special Investments Pte Ltd, and Elliott Management Corp.

This news follows Monday’s announcement that Carl Icahn would no longer seek to block Dell from becoming a private company, too.

