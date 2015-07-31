These award-winning images of nature taken by scientists at work beautifully showcase our world

Many people never have the chance to travel the world and experience all that nature has to offer.

Luckily, among those privileged enough to travel, there are scientists who are also amazing photographers documenting Earth’s amazing landscapes and creatures.

The scientific journal BMC Ecology hosts an annual photography competition specifically focusing on photos of nature taken by scientists.

Check out the winners from the 2015 BMC Ecology photo competition.

We'll start with the highly commended photos. These critically endangered greater bamboo lemurs live in Madagascar and consume ten times the amount of cyanide that would be lethal to similarly sized mammals. Scientists don't know how they do it. This Amblypygi, a distant relative of the spider, is eating a giant golden silk orb-weaving spider. They live in Amazonian Ecuador, one of the most biodiverse areas on land. The Mozambique tilapia carry their babies around in their mouth after hatching. This photo captured a baby tilapia hanging out on its mother's lip. This cold water sea garden is off the coast of Australia's Yorke Peninsula. A basket star is surrounded by blue ascidians, sponges, and algae. More than one-third of amphibian species are threatened worldwide due to human activity and the devastating disease chytridiomycosis. Here a threatened Nicaraguan cross-branded tree fog sits in someone's hand. South Africa's long tongued fly can have long, straw-like noses up to 5 centimeters long. They are the only pollinator for over 20 species of long-tube flowers. A noddy tern parent and chick guard their nest on Heron Island in Australia's Great Barrier Reef. Noddy terns normally have only one baby each breeding season. The stingless bee acts as a pollinator in Malaysia as bees worldwide decline. This Oriental Rat Snake makes its way through a Javanese rice paddy in search of food. These snakes have been intensely harvested for their skins. The more the ant moved, the more entrapped it became in the carnivorous plant's tentacles. These plants, Drosera rotundifolia, are widespread in Japan's wetlands. Buffalo and hippos are usually bad-tempered and aggressive. But in Masai Mara, Kenya they shared a puddle. Asiatic black bears are found in Pakistan and parts of the Himalayas. And as you can see, they like to be playful. Weaver ants take a sugary substance from this Lycaenidae caterpillar, in return they protect the caterpillar from predators in India. Madagascar's baobab trees drop their fruit into shallow waters filled with water lilies. Local people call the baobab tree 'renala' meaning 'mother of the forest.' This pregnant bat flew from Jalisco, Mexico to the Sonoran desert to join hundreds of thousands of other female bats to give birth in a 'maternity cave.' This image won the Theoretical Ecology and Models category for depicting the range of California condors. The red areas are the core range while the outlying parts of the birds' range are white. Images like this help people understand how wind farms and bird ranges can overlap. The Conservation Ecology and Biodiversity Research winning photograph displays the wide diversity that exists in rice. This photograph illustrates how Arizona's Sonoran desert alive deserts can be, and it won the Landscape Ecology and Ecosystems category. Frequently deserts are considered barren, but there's plenty of life to be found within a desert. This photograph of a cape mountain zebra grazing on finger grass along South Africa's Cape of Good Hope won the Community, Population and Macroecology category. Zebras can be picky with their finger grass, they prefer it when it's between 5 and 15 centimeters tall. This Lampyridae beetle uses its antenna to attract mates, this photograph of their branching antennas won the Behaviour and Physiological Ecology category. The editor's pick is this image of juvenile baboons showing the social bonds that form most aspects of baboon life. A campanotus ant patrols a young Coccoloba cereifera plant. These plants, which live in a 26km square area in South East Brazil, have their nectaries on the outside of their flowers which the ants protect from predators. This image tied for Runner-Up. The other Runner-Up is this shot of endangered Greater Adjutant Storks in an Indian dump. As their native habitats get destroyed the storks have begun foraging for food in urban disposal sites. This Palestinian sun bird navigates a thistles spines to get a meal. Male and female sun birds look nothing alike, the males are bright blue while the females, like this one, are this greenish colour. This shot was the overall winner.

