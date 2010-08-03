Bad News For JPMorgan: Head Of Commodities & Currencies Tells Desk, "Don't Panic"

JPMorgan‘s head of commodities and currencies unit, Blythe Masters, told her team on a conference call recently, “don’t panic.”



Masters held the call, which was heard first hand or second hand by a Bloomberg reporter, Dawn Kopecki, primarily to calm the team after a tumultuous first half of the year while the bank “missed targets” and lost key employees.

Some of the team’s traders left on their own earlier this year and around 40 others were let go a couple of weeks ago from the JPMorgan unit because of the recent bad oil market.

Masters explained what happened like this:

“We got squeezed. We made a rookie error, we made ourselve vulnerable to a squeeze.”

So JPMorgan’s commodities unit is under a lot of pressure right now.

“I’m in meetings with Dimon, I’m in meetings with Jes Staley.”

She definitely said “don’t panic” a number of times on the call, but there were good times, too.

“A few times her staff laughed at her jokes, but there’s a lot of worry,” says Kopecki.

Masters had to admit: “We’re not going to go crazy with compensation this year.”

But apparently also said they’re “getting lots of resumes, lots of people want to work there,” so perhaps that was a a bit of a warning that if people left, their jobs might be taken quickly or maybe she was taking a stab at the people who left the group of their own will earlier this year.

Because when speaking about the people who left on the call, Masters was a bit dismissive of them.

“They went to thinly capitalised companies which is fine right now, when oil is at 70%, but when oil hits 150%, who knows what will happen to their jobs.”

She also apparently seems to want to assure the traders that the best place for them to be is to stay with JPMorgan.

All in all, “It was definitely a pep talk,” says Kopecki.



