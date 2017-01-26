5 scientifically proven advantages to blushing easily

The INSIDER Summary:

• People who blush easily are perceived as more trustworthy. • Studies have shown that they’re more empathetic and generous. • They also report higher rates of monogamy.

Blushing can make an awkward situation feel a million times worse, especially when someone has the nerve to point out how red your face is. (Pro tip: don’t be that person.)

It turns out that there are actually some scientifically-proven advantages to being easily embarrassed, and they’re nothing to be ashamed of.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.