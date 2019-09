'Blurred Lines' Meets 'Growing Pains' In This Amazing Mashup

First some internet genius mashed up Robin Thicke and Pharrell’s song of the summer “Blurred Lines” with “The Cosby Show” credits and now someone has gone and done it again — but this time with a more relevant 80s TV show.



Robin Thicke is, of course, the son of “Growing Pains” star Alan Thicke. So what happens when you put the elder Thicke into the X-rated “Blurred Lines” music video, mashed up with the opening song of “Growing Pains”?

The incredibly catchy “Blurring Pains.” Our only gripe is that it’s just 53 seconds.¬†Watch below

Here’s “Blurred Lines” set to the “Cosby” credits:

