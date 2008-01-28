Blu-Ray Sales Soaring Now that HD-DVD Toast

The sales of Blu-ray players have soared in in the weeks since Warner KO-ed HD-DVD and, for all intents and purposes, ended the hi-def standard war. The sales of HD-DVD players, meanwhile, have plummeted. Ars Technica:

The market seems to have spoken on HD DVD. In the week after Warner’s defection to the Blu-ray camp, weekly HD DVD player sales according to NDP sank from a healthy 14,558 the week previous to a paltry 1,758. Blu-ray saw a reverse trend, climbing from 15,257 to 21,770. Blu-ray captured approximately 93 per cent of the market that week.



What’s more, now that prices are plunging, hi-def player sales are now reportedly eclipsing the early sales of DVD players:

Paul Erickson, DisplaySearch director of DVD and HD Market Research, told Video Business that the competition has resulted in price drops coming at previously unseen speeds. The result has been an explosion of sales that puts the next-gen players ahead of DVD, if you compare their first couple of years.

