Blu-ray Not Coming To Apple's Macs (AAPL)

A week before Apple chief Steve Jobs takes the stage for his annual Macworld keynote, Apple has upgraded its high end Mac Pros and Xserve servers. Inside the new computers: super-fast, eight-core chip setups. Not included: Blu-ray drives.

We think this means Apple won’t be the latest company to embrace Blu-ray — at least not next week. Why not? Because if anyone is going to purchase an Apple computer with a Blu-ray drive, it’s the Mac Pro-buying, creative professionals whose business demands it — not Apple’s entry-level MacBook customers.

To be sure, Jobs could announce Blu-ray drives next week as an add-on option to the new computers unveiled today, and as a standard feature for high-end iMacs, MacBook Pros, etc. But that would screw anyone who orders a new Mac Pro this week — not Apple’s style. Instead, expect Jobs to talk up iTunes movie rentals and whatever else he might have up his sleeve — thin, ultra-portable MacBook minis?

See Also: The Macworld Predictions Game: Time To Place Your Bets!

Do Apple’s Macs Need Blu-ray?

Wu’s Macworld Picks: MacBook Mini, Blu-Ray, Movie Rentals

Apple At Macworld: Tiny MacBook, No 3G iPhone?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.