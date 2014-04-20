Senator Almost Gets Hit By A Train At Press Conference On Rail Safety

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) had a close call with a passing Amtrak train on Friday during a press conference dedicated to commuter rail safety.

As Blumenthal stood behind Milford Mayor Ben Blake while he spoke, he narrowly dodged an oncoming train himself — inadvertently demonstrating the importance of, you know, staying behind that yellow line.

Interestingly, Blake was saying “safety as you know, is paramount” right as the train zipped by.

Blumenthal has been bringing attention to safety violations from Metro-North, in the wake of two derailments in the last year, one of which left four passengers dead.

Here’s a GIF of the incident, and the full video is below.

