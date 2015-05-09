DEAL OF THE DAY: This Bluetooth shower speaker is less than $16 right now

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

This is an amazing deal on a water-resistant shower speaker.

The Soundpal Bluetooth shower speaker comes with high definition Bluetooth 3.0 audio wireless connectivity.

It’s compatible with Android and iPhone tablets, smartphones, iPods, MP3, MP4 and other Bluetooth enabled digital players.

The speaker is water resistant, comes with a built in microphone for outdoor and indoor use, and allows for 6 hours of playtime.

“The suction cup on this speaker sticks really well to my shower and I have never had an issue with it falling or losing suction,” on reviewer wrote.

The speakers come in black, blue, green, and pink.

Soundpal Bluetooth shower speaker: $US69.99 $US15.95 [77% off]

[email protected]

NOW WATCH: Watch these giant container ships collide near the Suez Canal



Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions. We operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.