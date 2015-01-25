Control Your Home Theatre Equipment From Your IOS & Android Devices [34% Off + Free Shipping]

The dream of an affordable, truly universal remote looks like it is finally coming true. Blumoohooks up to more than 225,000 A/V components, letting you control your equipment from your smartphone. Right now,it’s also 34% off.

The sleekly-designed Blumoo works by talking to your phone via Bluetooth on behalf of your speakers, home theatre, TV, satellite, and so on. Setup is very straightfoward, and it has a range of 150 feet, but it is intelligent, too.

When you select each A/V component via Blumoo‘s app, you only get controls that are relevant to that piece of equipment. The best example is the TV guide, which shows you a schedule that is customised to your service, zip code, and preferences. The app also supports streaming from the likes of YouTube and Spotify to your Hi-Fi or sound system, and new options are being added all the time via updates.

At the current reduced price of $US84.99, the Blumoo blows the similar Logitech Harmony out of the water, price-wise. To grab one, check out the link below.

Get 34% off the Blumoo Bluetooth Universal Remote ($US84.99 incl. shipping)

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback. Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.