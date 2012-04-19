This $1 App Solves A Major Problem With The iPhone

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

We came across an incredible new iPhone app today called Bluetooth OnOff. (Via MacRumors)The app addresses a major problem we’ve had with iOS since day one. Now you can toggle Bluetooth on or off just by launching the app.



Before, you had to dig through the iPhone’s settings to control Bluetooth.

We’re guessing the developers got away with this by disguising the app as a chat client compatible with other Bluetooth-enabled devices.

Apple will likely pull the app soon since it violates the company’s developer terms.

Download it here.

Don’t Miss: The Top 10 Reasons To Choose Android Over iPhone >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.