This Bluetooth cooking thermometer makes grilling perfect steaks effortless

At this point, pretty much everything in your home has been given a smartphone-aided makeover — light bulbs and central air systems, to name a couple.

So, a Bluetooth-enabled cooking thermometer isn’t much of a reach. It is, however, a convenient tool for cooking perfectly medium-rare steaks at home. The iGrill Mini monitors your foods’ internal temperature from up to 150 feet away using the free iDevices Connected app on your smartphone or tablet.

Instead of an unreliable guess-and-check method, you can choose from dozens of preset temperature alarms, or create your own based on what you’re grilling or smoking. When your meat reaches your desired temperature, you’ll receive an alert on your phone telling you it’s time to take it off the grill.

Bonus: The iGrill Mini’s smart LED allows you to see the progress of your cook without lifting a lid or cutting into your meat. For a reasonable $US31, you’ll always know what’s up.

iDevices iGrill Mini, $US31, available at Amazon.

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions. We operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

