The Really Easy Way To Get Smartphone Apps On Your PC

BlueStacks, the clever Windows software that lets you run Android on your PC, is now available for beta testing.BlueStacks runs a virtual Android window on your PC, letting you push apps from your smartphone to your PC. Not all apps are compatible, but most major ones are.



Here’s how it works:

After downloading the software to your Windows PC, you have to install the BlueStacks app to your Android device. The BlueStacks for Android lets you select which apps you want pushed from your phone to your PC. When you boot up the desktop app, all your Android apps will be there waiting for you. You can also download other Android apps straight to your PC without syncing to your phone.

We’ve always thought BlueStacks was a neat concept. And it’ll likely get even better once Windows 8 tablets hit the market this fall. Android apps are meant to be touched, after all.

You can sign up for the BlueStacks beta here.

