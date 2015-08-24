Bluescope Steel shares are on a tear

ChinaFotoPress/ChinaFotoPress via Getty Images

Shares in Bluescope Steel went on a tear after the company announced its best financial results since the GFC.

The Australian steel maker was one of a handful of shares to gain in a falling market on the ASX after it posted a full year net profit of $136.3 million, $218.7 million better than 2014.

A short time ago, its shares were up about 8% to $3.65.

