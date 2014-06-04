The Fascinating Reason 'Blue's Clues' Host Steve Abruptly Left The Show At The Height Of His Career

AP Photo/Suzanne Mapes Steve Burns’ abrupt ‘Blue’s Clues’ departure in 2002 led to many rumours, but he reveals balding is what made him leave the popular kids’ show.

“Blue’s Clues” was one of the most popular children’s shows on Nickelodeon throughout it’s decade-long run from 1996-2006.

Steve Burns, who hosted the show, became a major celebrity among the younger crowds and was even nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 2001. In 2000, he was named one of People’s most eligible bachelors alongside George Clooney and Ben Affleck.

But in 2002, at the height of the show’s popularity, the beloved Burns abruptly left “Blues” to “go to college” in his final episode. The actor was actually 29-years-old at the time.

Rumours immediately began to swirl that Burns died of a drug overdose, was a drug addict, or was killed in a car crash.

When I asked a co-worker fan of the show (who shall remain nameless) what she thought happened to Steve, she too had heard he turned to drugs.

Not so, says Burns — who is very much alive — in an interview for Nickelodeon’s special “Behind the Clues: 10 Years with Blue.”

Burns reveals that one of the main reasons he left the show was because he was going bald, and he didn’t want that to happen on national televsion in front of his young fans.

“I knew I wasn’t going to be doing children’s television all my life, mostly because I refused to lose my hair on a kid’s TV show,” Burns, now 40, said in an interview on the Nick Jr. special.

“And it was happening … fast,” he added.

We went back to early “Blue’s Clues” episodes and indeed, Burns had a full head of hair.

But over the years, his hairline started to recede.

By his final episode, Burns was covering his bald spot with a hat.

That’s when Nickelodeon hired 24-year-old Donovan Patton to replace Burns.

Patton had an enviable head of hair that took over “Blue’s Clues” until the series finale in 2006.

Since then, Steve Burns has pursued a career in music and has even worked with members of The Flaming Lips to produce his debut album “Songs For Dustmites.”

He hasn’t appeared much on-camera since “Blue’s Clues.”

(h/t Huffington Post)

