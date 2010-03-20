How BlueCrest's Michael Platt Convinced One Man He's Not Just Another Hedge Fund Guy Ruining The Art World

We’ve heard about Michael Platt’s affinity for post-modern art before, when he was trying to sell a statue of a crucified gorilla –>



Platt is a hedge fund manager (BlueCrest), but he says he doesn’t want anyone thinking he’s just a money machine who’s given up on real life.

He told This Is London, that he’s “passionate” about art; he’s not a shrivelled financial soul.

We never thought hedge funders were shrivelled financial souls.

But this guy did: Joe la Placa, a famed art gallerist who was an assistant to artists Lichtenstein and de Kooning. He also co-wrote the screenplay of the Jean-Michel Basquiat film, Basquiat.

La Placa’s first impression of Platt was: he’s a hedge fund guy and they’re the ones ruining the art world with their “buy today, sell tomorrow” philosophy.’

He got over it once he met Platt, who he says was, “immediately engaging and fascinating.”

Now the two own All Visual Arts (AVA), an art business through which Platt and la Placa pick artists and fund art projects that the artists couldn’t afford to do on their own, like the crucified gorilla. Then they either hold on to them or they sell them.

This is cool: their private showroom is in the crypt of a deconsecrated church. In it is stuff like this:

Skulls

stag heads

five-billion- year-old meteorites

a black Christ in an electric chair

a whirlwind in a glass box

a Japanese girl riding a polycarbonate walrus

stuffed baby sparrows in a coffin

the levitation of St John the Baptist

and of course, the crucified gorilla

Platt isn’t the only hedge funder who’s into art. Check out what Julian Robertson and Steve Cohen own.

