This famous NYC fried chicken restaurant secretly has the best fries

Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken is known for its namesake dish, but the New York City restaurant secretly has some of the best French fries the city has to offer.

And these aren’t just regular fries. They’re “fries with the works,” topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, and sour cream.

Story by Aly Weisman, editing by Chelsea Pineda.

