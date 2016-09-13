Jeff Bezos' space company is about to blow the top off of its rocket on purpose -- here's why

Blue Origin has big plans to launch humans into space. But one of the first precautions in any space endeavour is safety. That’s why Blue Origin has outfitted its New Shepard reusable rocket with an escape system.

Passengers will eventually ride in the crew capsule located atop the rocket. If something goes wrong, the escape system will quickly eject the capsule from the rocket, keeping the capsule (and eventual humans inside) safe from harm. Here’s an animation of what the unmanned launch will look like when Blue Origin puts it to the test this October.

Video courtesy of Blue Origin.

