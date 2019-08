On April 2 of this year, Blue Origin landed its reusable rocket for the third time, but the company has just released new footage of the landing unlike anything we’ve seen before. The company strapped a camera on the launch vehicle to give us a first-hand look at what it’s like to ride a reusable rocket.

