Blue Origin is sending its next space tourists a goodie bag with 4 baseball caps, a drinks flask, and packs of stickers ahead of their trip to the edge of space

Blue Origin is sending goodie bags to the crew of its next trip to the edge of space.

Passenger Chris Boshuizen said he got baseball caps, stickers, a drinks flask, and a cargo bag.

The mission will be the second human flight for Jeff Bezos’ space company.

Jeff Bezos‘ space company, Blue Origin, is sending its next space tourists a care package with hats, stickers, and a cargo bag ahead of their trip to the edge of space on October 12.

The entrepreneur and former NASA engineer Chris Boshuizen, who in September was announced as one of the four-person crew of the flight, posted a video on YouTube on Thursday showing the care package he received from the company.

Boshuizen received two blue baseball caps with the Blue Origin name printed on the front, and two black baseball caps with the company’s feather logo, per the video.

He also pulled out a drinks flask, packs of stickers, and a cargo bag that he said can hold 1.5 kilograms.

The mission will be Blue Origin’s second human flight to the edge of space, sending four amateur astronauts about 62 miles (100km) skyward aboard the company’s New Shepard rocket.

Boshuizen’s video was posted the same day as a group of former and current Blue Origin employees wrote an open letter accusing the company of fostering a toxic and sexist work culture, and of sacrificing safety in an effort to win the billionaire space race.

Blue Origin said it’d investigate harassment claims but didn’t comment on the safety concerns.

In the video, Boshuizen also opened a card from Blue Origin‘s director of astronaut experience, Sarah Phelps. “You’ve taken the first step in an incredible journey,” the card said, per the video. “We look forward to preparing you for your upcoming journey to space … Let’s light this candle.”

The second passenger on Blue Origin’s next spaceflight is Glen de Vries, cofounder of the clinical research platform Medidata Solutions. Insider has reached out to de Vries for comment on whether he received a goodie bag too. Blue Origin didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment about the care packages.

Blue Origin has not yet announced the other two passengers.