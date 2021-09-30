21 current and former Blue Origin employees accuse Jeff Bezos of sacrificing safety in an effort to win the billionaire space race – and creating a toxic, sexist work culture along the way

Jeff Bezos, founder of Blue Origin Blue Origin / Getty Images

Blue Origin sacrificed safety to compete with other billionaires, 21 current and former employees allege.

The employees said Jeff Bezos fostered a toxic and sexist work culture at the company.

Blue Origin told CBS it doesn’t tolerate harassment at the company and would investigate, but did not comment on safety concerns.

A group of current and former Blue Origin employees accused Jeff Bezos and the company of sacrificing safety in an effort to win the space race against other billionaires and creating a company culture rife with sexism.

Alexandra Abrams, the former head of Blue Origin Employee Communications, wrote alongside 20 other current and former Blue Origin employees that: “Competing with other billionaires – and ‘making progress for Jeff” – seemed to take precedence over safety concerns that would have slowed down the schedule.”

In the essay, the workers accused Blue Origin and its founder, Bezos, of fostering a culture of toxicity and sexism. The employees said their concerns regarding the safety of several of Blue Origin’s rockets had been suppressed as the billionaire raced to compete with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson.

Many of the employees included in the essay said they would not feel safe flying in a Blue Origin vehicle, as they believe the company does not follow proper safety measures by stretching work across limited employees and racing to get the rockets ready in time to compete with Musk and Branson.

Abrams told CBS in an interview that in 2018 one team had documented over 1,000 safety concerns with the rockets that power Blue Origin’s missions. She said that when she cited employees’ concerns about safety to leadership she was told the individual did not have a “high enough risk tolerance.” Abrams’ employment was terminated in 2018. She said she was told executives felt they could no longer trust her.

Abrams also detailed numerous reports of sexual harassment that she said were ignored by leadership.

In the essay, employees said multiple executives had been accused of demeaning female employees at Blue Origin. The essay said one man who was close to Bezos and CEO Bob Smith had multiple allegations of sexual harassment made against him. Despite the allegations, they said the executive was promoted. The same executive was later removed after facing allegations of groping a colleague, according to Abrams.

The essay also gave information about another executive who allegedly often referred to women by derogatory words like “baby girl” and “baby doll.” The essay said female employees often warned each other to avoid these executives.

A Blue Origin spokesperson did not address the safety concerns, but told Insider that it does not tolerate harassment within the company and would investigate the claims. The company also said Abrams was dismissed after repeated warnings regarding federal export control regulations, though Abrams told CBS she never received the warnings.

Abrams and the other employees said that while the workers were enthusiastic about Bezos’ mission to explore space they were quickly disillusioned by the work culture his company fostered.

“Many of us have spent our careers dreaming of helping to launch a crewed rocket into space and seeing it safely touch back down on Earth,” the essay said. “But when Jeff Bezos flew to space this July, we did not share his elation. Instead, many of us watched with an overwhelming sense of unease. Some of us couldn’t bear to watch at all.”

“If this company’s culture and work environment are a template for the future Jeff Bezos envisions, we are headed in a direction that reflects the worst of the world we live in now, and sorely needs to change,” the essay continued.

Blue Origin launched its first human mission in July, which flew Bezos and three crew members to the edge of space. The space company plans to launch another mission on October 12.

Abrams told CBS she had high hopes for Blue Origin and its mission, but she felt the company culture ultimately inhibited Bezos’ “utopian dream.”

“You cannot create a culture of safety and a culture of fear at the same time,” Abrams said. “They are incompatible”

Do you work at Blue Origin? Reach out to the reporter from a non-work email at [email protected]