A 3-Floor Jazz Club Planned For The Meatpacking District Could Help Revive New York's Jazz Scene

New York is the jazz capital of the world, and though many of its hallowed jazz clubs have faded away (Bradley’s comes to mind), institutions remain.



The Blue Note is one of them, and the owner of that Greenwich Village club, Steve Bensusan, is now planning to open a new three-floor jazz venue and restaurant in the Meatpacking District, DNAinfo reports.

Bensusan presented the plan on Thursday night, at a meeting of Community Board 2’s State Liquor Authority advisory committee.

The proposed club, which would be at 22 Little W. 12th St., would have dining rooms on the sixth and seventh floors of the building, and a club in the basement.

“The late-night jam session in New York — we’re hoping to reestablish that in this location,” Bensusan reportedly said at the meeting.

Probably the most well-known jam session space in the city is Smalls, a (small) basement club in the West Village, popular among students of jazz and those in the know. Bensusan’s proposed venue could serve as a healthy rival to that club.

The final vote on the application is not yet available, but it’s hard to imagine why anyone would turn this down. The only barrier seems to be locals, who fear the club could be too loud.

Jazz? Too loud? It’s hard to imagine that that will be a problem.

