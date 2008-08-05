Blue Nile (NILE) Still a Short

Corey Lorinsky

Blue Nile (NILE), an online retailer of diamonds and fine jewelry, reports its June quarter results tomorrow after close (Tuesday, August 5th). AmTech’s estimates are now roughly in-line with the Street, which have been revised materially lower over the course of the quarter. However, the firm anticipates a weak guidance and therefore continues to recommend a SHORT position in NILE:

Checks during the quarter, cautious comments from other mid- to high-end jewelry retailers and lackluster traffic data (down 16% Y/Y) all suggest little reason to expect upside in the P&L this quarter.

Management’s existing 2008 guidance is for top-line growth of at least 10% and EPS that is in-line with 2007 levels ($1.04). The problem here is that with only 4% top-line growth in 1Q08 and a projected 4% in 2Q08, as well as 1H08 EPS that is tracking to levels 20% below 1H07, this guidance implies expectations for a significant recovery in consumer demand during the back half of the year. We believe such an improvement – at least in higher price point luxury items – is highly unlikely. We continue to recommend a short position in NILE shares. We believe NILE shares remain grossly overvalued at a 2008 P/E of 38x and 0% EPS growth at best this year.

Consumers gobbling up diamonds does seem like a dubious proposition right now.

AmTech reiterates SELL on Blue Nile (NILE).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.