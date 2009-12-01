Blue Nile CEO Diane Irvine: People Buying Diamonds Like Crazy Again





“We’ve seen the bottom” in U.S. consumer spending and confidence, says Diane Irvine, president and CEO of Blue Nile.

Other retail executives may not share her optimism (at least not so openly) but Irvine spoke to Tech Ticker after Blue Nile notched the best Thanksgiving weekend in the company’s 10-year history. The online diamond and fine jewelry retailer is predicting double-digit growth this holiday season, something few retailers can dare dream about.

I spoke with Irvine earlier today about Blue Nile’s prospects for the rest of the year and her perspective on related issues, including:

The renewed activity among affluent consumers, although even the rich are value conscious these days, she says.

Blue Nile’s special Cyber Monday promotions, including free shipping (today only) and daily specials between now and Dec. 23.

The growing online presence and potential competitive threat from traditional “brick and mortar” retailers like J.C. Penney, Target and Best Buy.

