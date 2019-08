Blue Marlin is 712 feet long — 10 times longer than a blue whale, and as long as a skyscraper is high. Its job is to carry around other gigantic ships, sometimes away from dangerous situations.

Written by Jacob Shamsian and produced by David Fang

