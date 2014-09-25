The Blue Man Group Just Made The IPhone 6 Unboxing Video To End All Unboxing Videos

Matt Johnston

The Blue Man group is known for their wacky, fun, and somewhat quirky entertainment.

This time they decided to take their talents to YouTube and tackle one of those iPhone 6 unboxing videos. Except this one is like no other unboxing video you’ll ever see.

As with all unboxing videos, it starts by opening the box.

First they try out a saw, fixing their mess with duct tape.

Maybe a kitchen knife will do it?

Drills are powerful.

The saw has to work.

And finally they just sort of give up and wrap it into a present. Presumably for someone else? Apparently step 1 was just that difficult that they never made it to step 2.

See the madness for yourself:

