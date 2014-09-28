The Blue Man Group Just Made The IPhone 6 Unboxing Video To End All Unboxing Videos

The Blue Man Group is known for its wacky, fun, and quirky entertainment.

This time the group decided to take its talents to YouTube and tackle one of those iPhone 6 unboxing videos. Except this one is like no other unboxing video you’ll ever see.

As with all unboxing videos, it starts by opening the box.

First they try out a saw, then fixing the mess with duct tape.

Maybe a kitchen knife will do it?

Drills are powerful.

The saw has to work.

And finally they just sort of give up and wrap it into a present. Presumably for someone else? Apparently step one was just that difficult that they never made it to step two.

See the madness for yourself:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.