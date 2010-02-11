Blue Label™ Laptops: Built For Business On The Go

Need a laptop that works as hard as you do? Best Buy® introduces its new Blue Label™ series of laptops, featuring the Toshiba Satellite® E205-S1904, Dell Studio™ S15Z-2249CPN, and Sony VAIO® VPCS111FM/S.



By using customer feedback and teaming up with leading partners, Best Buy has created the ultimate in business-savvy laptops with all the features you asked for. Designed for life on the move, these laptops keep you unplugged longer with up to 5 hours battery life*, and a durability that can handle the knocks of the road.

Thin, lightweight and uber-portable, every laptop comes with i5 processors for high performance and reliability for the most active lifestyles. And with 4GBs of memory and 500GB hard drives, they’ll keep you functioning until long after your deadline. Other features include Intel® Wireless Display voted People’s Voice award winner at CES, 2-year manufacturer’s limited warranty and 30 days of Geek Squad® support. All this starting at just $899.99.

* Battery life tested using MobileMark 2007. Battery life will vary depending on the product configuration, product model, applications loaded on the product, power management setting of the product, and the product features used by the customer. As with all batteries, the maximum capacity of this battery will decrease with time and usage.

Find out more about Sponsor Posts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.