Startup Blue Jeans Networks Nabs $25 Million And Launches A Cool New Service

Blue Jeans CEO Krish Ramakrishnan

Photo: Blue Jeans Networks

Blue Jeans Networks is absolutely kicking butt in the enterprise video-conferencing scene.Today it announced a third round of financing for $25 million from its previous VC investors, NEA, Accel and Norwest Venture Partners. That brings its total to $48.5 million.



Blue Jeans solves a big problem with videoconferencing. It’s a cloud service that let’s everybody talk to each no matter what videoconferencing service they use. So someone using Skype can talk to someone in a Google Hangout. It bridges services from Microsoft, Cisco, Polycom, Lifesize, or what have you.

Here’s what’s new: Blue Jeans is lauching its own browser-based videoconferencing service. So someone without any of those services can fire up a browser and still join in.

Blue Jeans customers include Facebook, Gawker Media, Match.com, Stanford University and the Sierra Club.

This company is doing so well, we recently named it one of 17 enterprise startups to bet your career on.

