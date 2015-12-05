Here's what it looks like when your startup passes a make-or-break test

Krish Ramakrishnan Blue Jeans employees cheer after live David Ortiz internet press conference, held on their videoconferencing site, was a success

The future is looking very bright for videoconferencing company Blue Jeans Network after baseball great David Ortiz announced the details of his retirement Friday morning.

As we previously reported, this was a huge test for the unicorn startup. Ortiz held an international press conference through the Blue Jeans network, an event set up by Derek Jeter’s media startup, The Players’ Tribune. Jeter is an investor in Blue Jeans and he had integrated Blue Jeans into The Players’ Tribune with just such events in mind.

Had it gone poorly, not only would that have damaged Blue Jeans’ relationship with The Players’ Tribune, but the fail would have ticked off countless sports journalists and the 1,000 Ortiz fans attending the event and asking Ortiz questions.

But, except for one bobble with the mike at the beginning of the event, it went off without a hitch. After the event, Jeter told Blue Jeans CEO Krish Ramakrishnan that The Players’ Tribune is going to do more live videoconferencing events between sports fans and stars Ramakrishnan told us.

The team was so relieved, they cheered. Ramakrishnan sent us this picture of it.

