Blue Jays Win Battle Of The Birds In Extra Innings

Photo: AP

Toronto (AP) — Adam Lind homered off Koji Uehhara leading off the 11th inning Tuesday night, giving the Toronto Blue Jays a 6-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles and snapping their four-game losing streak.Uehara (1-1) set the Blue Jays down in order in the 10th, striking out Eric Patterson and Jose Bautista to end the inning. Shawn Camp (1-1) responded by shutting down Baltimore in the top half of the 11th, before Lind connected off Uehara in the bottom half.



Matt Wieters’ two-run home run off reliever Marc Rzepczynski in the eighth tied the game 5-5. The catcher’s sixth homer of the season followed a leadoff walk to Vladimir Guerrero.

It also cost Blue Jays starter Carlos Villanueva the chance to win for the fourth time in five starts since entering Toronto’s rotation on May 23. The 27-year-old, used exclusively as a reliever last season, gave up three runs over six strong innings.

Jason Frasor replaced him with two on and none out in the seventh, and drew jeers from the announced crowd of 15,592 with a wild pitch that advanced the runners. Robert Andino’s sacrifice fly scored Luke Scott to make it 4-2. Mark Reynolds then came home on J.J. Hardy’s third hit of the game, a double that trimmed Toronto’s lead to 4-3.

Aaron Hill’s second homer of the year made it 5-3 in the seventh.

The deep shot came one out after Wieters threw out J.P. Arencibia trying to reach third base on a pitch in the dirt that momentarily bounced away from the Orioles catcher.

Chris Jakubauskas started for Baltimore and gave up four runs in 5 1-3 innings.

Toronto built its early lead on Lind’s RBI double in the first and Bautista fielder’s choice in the third. The Blue Jays scored two more in the fourth when Hill reached on a bunt single, Jayson Nix was hit by a pitch and Yunel Escobar had an RBI single. Nix scored on a ground out.

After Wieters’ homer tied the game in the eighth inning, Baltimore advanced a runner into scoring position in the eighth, ninth and tenth but failed to score each time.

Toronto left the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth when Arencibia grounded into a fielder’s choice force out at home with one out and Edwin Encarnacion flied out to right.

NOTES: Orioles manager Buck Showalter said 2B Brian Roberts began “stressful exertion activities” at the team’s spring training complex. … Orioles Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson was released from a Baltimore hospital Monday after follow-up treatment for an infection and fever. “That’s beautiful,” Showalter said. “That’s the best news I’ve heard all day.” Baltimore 1B Derrek Lee came off the bereavement list Tuesday after missing a weekend series against Tampa Bay to attend his grandfather’s funeral. … Zach Stewart will pitch Thursday for Toronto, with Jo-Jo Reyes and Brandon Morrow each getting an extra day of rest. … Blue Jays GM Alex Anthopoulos said OF Travis Snider’s swing changes at Triple-A Las Vegas are helping restore his power. “He looks a lot better at the plate,” Anthopoulos said. … The Blue Jays’ Jesse Litsch is scheduled to pitch for Class-A Lansing (Mich.) on June 18. … Baltimore entered Tuesday night on a 14-game losing streak at the Rogers Centre. Its last win in Toronto came on Aug. 7, 2009. … Frasor made his 440th appearance for the Blue Jays, moving past Dave Stieb into third place on the all-time list.

