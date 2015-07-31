The Blue Jays trade for David Price, go all-in

The Toronto Blue Jays made another blockbuster deal today, acquiring pitcher David Price from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for Daniel Norris and other top pitching prospects.

Price is the second major acquisition the Jays have made this week. On Monday night, they landed shortstop Troy Tulowitzi from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for José Reyes.

CBS Sports’ John Heyman first reported the deal.

Price, considered by many to be the top pitching prospect on the market before the trade deadline closes on Friday, will become a free agent after this season. Reports have already linked him to big-market teams like the Yankees, Cubs, and Dodgers. By trading away Norris, a promising young pitcher, and other top prospects in exchange for likely just a half-season of Price, the Jays are making it clear that they are going all-in on a playoff push this season.

Price also fills a major hole in Toronto’s starting rotation. Although their offence leads the league in Runs Above Average — even before they traded for Tulowitzki — their pitching has been mediocre. Right now, they rank 23rd in the majors in starting ERA. Price, on the other hand, has a 2.53 ERA this season, per baseball-reference.com.

At the moment, the Jays are 51-51 — sitting six games behind the NY Yankees for first place in the AL East, and two games behind the Minnesota Twins for the second American League Wild Card spot.

