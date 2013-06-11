Blue Jays Star Called A 'Crybaby' After Losing His Mind And Screaming At An Umpire

With the tying runs on base and two outs in the ninth inning, Jose Bautista struck out and then proceeded to scream at the umpire “because you f***ing suck, that’s why!”



Bautista then went toe-to-toe with the umpire, got ejected, and eventually threw his helmet and bat on to the field as he exited.

Bautista was upset about the first pitch of the at bat, which was a called strike. Even though it appeared to be a good call, Bautista started arguing. He then swung at two straight bad pitches, including one in the dirt on the third strike.

That’s when Bautista lost it.

The video below of the Blue Jays broadcast shows the entire sequence. But the true gem comes from the Rangers broadcast…

Tom Grieve: That’s a strike too, now argue with the umpire.

Steve Busby: And he’s [ejected]. Make it look like it was the umpire’s fault you swung at a pitch in the dirt.

Tom Grieve: You turn into a crybaby when you act like that. Go sit down and look at the pitch and then apologise to the umpire. That was a display of immaturity right there…it wasn’t the umpire that made you swing at two pitches way out of the strikezone…Don’t blame it on the umpire. Go back to the dugout and look in the mirror.

The only thing that might save Bautista from a suspension on this play is that the exchange was rather brief. But he is almost certainly going to be fined for the outburst.

Here’s the final strike…

Your browser does not support iframes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.