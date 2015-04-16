Blue Jays outfielder climbed an outfield wall at full speed to rob a home run

An outfielder robbing a home run is one of the most exciting plays in baseball. But Kevin Pillar of the Toronto Blue Jays took the thievery to new heights and he did it while running full speed.

In the seventh inning of the Blue Jays’ 12-7 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, Pillar timed his leap perfectly, climbed up the wall, and robbed Tim Beckham of a home run over what is not a short wall.





The fans at the Rogers Centre not only cheered the catch, they gave Pillar a standing ovation.

The outfield wall is also going to need some repairs as Pillar’s cleat ripped the advertisement about four feet off the ground.

Here is the home run with the calls of both the Jays television and radio announcers.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.