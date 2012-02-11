Blue Ivy Makes First Public Appearance On Tumblr

Photo: Screenshot of helloblueivycarter.tumblr.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z launched a tumblr site helloblueivycarter.tumblr.com to share the first public photos of one month old Blue Ivy with the world.

The tumblr featured close up photos of Blue Ivy as well as photos of each parent.

The Carter Family had the following to say:

We welcome you to share our joy. Thank you for respecting our privacy during this beautiful time in our lives.

The Carter Family



