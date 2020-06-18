Beyoncé's 8-year-old daughter Blue Ivy was nominated for a BET Award

- Blue Ivy Carter has received her first BET Awards nomination.
- The 8-year-old was featured on “Brown Skin Girl,” the 15th track on Beyoncé’s 2019 soundtrack album, “The Lion King: The Gift.”
- “Brown Skin Girl,” also featuring Wizkid and Saint Jhn, is nominated for the BET Her Award.
- The category’s competition includes Lizzo’s “Tempo” featuring Missy Elliot and Alicia Keys’ “Underdog.”
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
At just 8 years old, Blue Ivy Carter has received her first-ever BET Awards nomination.
The eldest Carter child has been recognised for her feature spot on “Brown Skin Girl,” the 15th track on “The Lion King: The Gift,” which was curated and executive produced by her mother, Beyoncé.
The acclaimed song, also featuring Wizkid and Saint Jhn, is nominated for the BET Her Award.
The category’s competition includes Lizzo’s “Tempo” featuring Missy Elliot and Alicia Keys’ “Underdog.” Last year’s winner was H.E.R.’s emotive acoustic ballad “Hard Place.”
The annual award show honours Black leaders in everything from music, film, and TV to sports and philanthropy.
The 2020 BET Awards will air on June 28 at 8 pm on BET, BET HER, and CBS; comedian and “Insecure” actress Amanda Seales is set to host.
- Read more:
- Beyoncé’s 8-year-old daughter Blue Ivy has surpassed 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify, despite never having released any solo music
- Beyoncé reportedly argues her 7-year-old daughter is a ‘cultural icon’ in a legal fight to trademark the name Blue Ivy
- Beyoncé’s ‘Lion King’ album includes a feature from 7-year-old Blue Ivy, and fans are seriously impressed
- Beyoncé is the spitting image of Blue Ivy in this adorable throwback pic
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.