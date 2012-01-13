Blue Ivy Carter Gets A $600,000 Handmade Rocking Horse Along With $1.5 Million In Other Gifts

Baby Blue Ivy Carter (who was featured just yesterday) and is sure to get as many headlines (if not more then Suri Cruise) is fast becoming our favourite celebrity kid on the block. Latest reports suggest that in addition to the diamond encrusted pram, proud daddy Jay Z has purchased a solid gold rocking horse for the just born princess (daughter of Beyonce and Jay Z).



Made by Japanese jeweler Ginza Tanaka (known for taking on such projects) ; the gold rocking horse costs a whopping $600,000. Also purchased by the new parents is a crib worth $20,000 from PoshTots.

Several sources are also reporting that friends and family as well as the entire music industry is sending in gifts to the couple whom some would argue is the most powerful in the music industry today.

Gifts include a magical windmill playhouse as well as a mini Bugatti car. Gifts that have poured in include gold and platinum rattles as well as dummies from Tiffany. Readers would recall that Beyonce has ensured that her baby would be born with a diamond spoon as well as a diamond tiara. The parents had splurged $1.3 Million on getting the perfect look for the nursery.

The Rich Times

