Blue Ivy Carter just won her first BET award at only 8 years old alongside her mum Beyonce

Blue Ivy Carter just received her first BET Award, and she’s only 8 years old.

The daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z was honoured alongside her famous mother at Sunday night’s BET Awards ceremony, where they received the BET Her award for their song “Brown Skin Girl.”

“Brown Skin Girl,” featuring Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Wizkid, and SAINt JHN, originally appeared on 2019’s “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack.

Blue Ivy and Beyoncé beat out contenders like Lizzo, Missy Elliott, and Alicia Keys for the award, which honours “inspiring” and “empowering” songs by women.

This isn’t the first time the 8-year-old has achieved an honour normally reserved for much older artists. In February, Blue Ivy officially surpassed 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify, despite never having released music as a solo artist.

And Blue has also received numerous other awards in her short career, including the Ashford & Simpson songwriters’ award at the 2019 BET Soul Train awards.

