Blue Ivy Already Has A Seat Saved For Beyoncé's Concert Tour

Instagram.com/RichgirlonabudgetBeyoncé and Blue Ivy recently caused a stir after they had lunch in Brooklyn.Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is only 14-months-old, but this little girl already “runs the world.”



Beyoncé posted a photo to her Instagram account Friday showing off matching directors chairs for her upcoming Mrs. Carter Show world concert tour debuting in June.

Of the Queen B’s over three million followers, over 303K have “liked” the photo.

It’s pretty adorable.

