'Blue Is The Warmest Colour': The Trailer For The NC-17 Movie That Won The Cannes Film Festival

Despite winning the Cannes Film festival’s highest honour, the Palme d’Or, “Blue Is The Warmest Colour” has caused quite a bit of controversy.

Firt of all, it contains a very graphic lesbian sex scene that led to its NC-17 rating. Then the actors said they had a horrible time filming, followed by the writer of the novel on which the film is based blasting the movie as porn.

The trailer, however, keeps it clean.

Cannes jury president, Steven Spielberg, says of the film: “We just all felt (this) was a profound love story. We didn’t think about how it was going to play, we just were really happy that someone had the courage to tell this story the way he did.”

The film opens stateside October 25. Watch the trailer below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

