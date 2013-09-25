'Blue Is The Warmest Colour' Director Says His NC-17 Film 'Shouldn't Be Released'

‘La Vie d’Adele’ First the film’s stars bashed the director, and now he is bashing himself.

“Blue Is The Warmest Colour”

won the top honour — the Palme d’Or — at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Cannes Jury President Steven Spielberg called the film “a profound love story” and said “we just were really happy that someone had the courage to tell this story the way he [director Abdellatif Kechiche] did.”

But soon after the film swept the festival, controversy surrounding the movie emerged.

The leading actresses, who have a graphic lesbian sex scene that took 10 days to shoot, said the filming experience was so physically taxing that they would never work with the director again.

Then the writer of the novel on which the film is based blasted the movie as porn.

And now even the director himself is slamming the film, saying he wants nothing to do with it.

“According to me, the film shouldn’t be released. It has been soiled too much,” Kechiche told French magazine Telerama, as translated by Vulture. “The Palme d’Or had been a brief moment of happiness; then I’ve felt humiliated, dishonored, I felt rejected, I live it like I’m cursed.”

The film opens stateside October 25. Watch the trailer for the controversial film below:

