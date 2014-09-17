This Video Will Make You Terrified Of Blue Herons

Kevin Loria

Birds are dinosaurs. Predatory dinosaurs — or the direct descendants of them anyway.

Want more evidence? You could read what the Museum of Natural History has to say, or you could watch this blue heron hunt and devour a gopher whole.

This particular bird had been wandering around neighbourhood backyards for a few days, and Jessie Garza, curious about what it was doing, was shooting video of the creature when he captured this moment.

The bird seemed to be stalking something, moving towards a particular spot in the lawn with a menacing, predatory aspect.

Hunt of the blue heron part 1Jessie Garza/YouTube

It wasn’t long before Garza got a chance to see what the heron was hunting — a gopher.

Hunt of the blue heron 2Jessie Garza/YouTube

The bird let the creature wear itself out for a while before taking the next step.

The hunt of the blue heron 3Jessie Garza/YouTube

Swallowing the gopher whole.

The hunt of the blue heron 4Jessie Garza/YouTube

And even though it looks like the bird had some trouble getting the gopher down its gullet, a quick shake of the head finishes the job.

The hunt of the blue heron 5Jessie Garza/YouTube

Herons frequently hunt small mammals along with fish, frogs, reptiles, and other birds, according to the New York City Parks Department. But as Garza and the folks at Discover, where we first saw the video, note, we had no idea how terrifying it could look.

Watch the video and listen for Garza’s reaction:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.