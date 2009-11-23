Blue-Eyed Temptress Danielle Chiesi Found It Easy To Get Tips From Tech Execs

This is not surprising: If you’re blonde-haired, and blue-eyed, and you wear short skirts, you’ll have an easy time getting tech dudes to open up to you, especially if you’re hanging around male-dominated conferences and such.



This was the strategy of Galleon tipster Danielle Chiese, the subject of a Bloomberg piece focusing on her approach to garnering insider information.

Chiesi wore short skirts and low-cut tops, according to people who saw her over the years. One ploy was to go barhopping with a group, and then peel someone off to talk to on the dance floor, says a person who attended conferences with her.

A blond, blue-eyed former teenage beauty queen, Chiesi used her sexuality to build sources at male-dominated tech companies, says Deborah Stapleton, president of Stapleton Communications Inc., an investor relations company in Palo Alto, California.

“It amazes me that grown, wealthy, successful, hardworking men fell for that,” Stapleton says. Chiesi was proud of her network, too. “She bragged about her contacts in public,” Stapleton says. “She was like a teenager who wanted everyone to know she knew some rock star.”

The piece goes onto offer her whole biography. She was a sorority sister at the University of Colorado at Boulder. She was also a beauty queen, having won the “MIss Southern Tier” teenager award in 1981.

Read the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.