How Blue Cross Blue Shield Is Taking Advantage Of The Obamacare Rollout Disaster

Blue Cross Blue Shield wants consumers to know there are other places to buy health insurance as the Obamacare fiasco continues. Sure, a client will miss out on government subsidies available only through the federal marketplace, but they are hoping the (probably) higher prices will offset fears of compromised information and other complications found at HealthCare.gov.

The insurance company’s Iowa/South Dakota branch, Wellmark, has a campaign proclaiming “Things don’t always work like they’re supposed to. Thankfully, there are other places to buy insurance.” Ouch.

Watch this ad featuring a helpless man unable to open a urine sample cup despite his bursting bladder:

Agency Campbell Mithun produced the campaign, which also includes a spot where our hero’s reflex test goes wrong and one where a blood pressure pump makes a farting noise. They’ll run until mid-December.

Wellmark covers almost 2 million people in its market, and is the biggest healthcare provider in Iowa and South Dakota.

