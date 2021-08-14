‘Abandoned’ has players questioning the game’s legitimacy after a disappointing 5-second trailer

The original ‘Abandoned’ trailer created a mystery online. Blue Box Game Studios

Blue Box Games Studios released an app for their latest title that has gamers confused.

“Abandoned” is supposed to be a horror survival shooter, but has yet to release any footage.

The studio is ripe with controversy, causing some to worry about the future of “Abandoned.”

After months of hyping up their latest horror app, developer Blue Box Game Studios failed to deliver what they promised. The studio, founded in 2015, has a long history of promising games that never deliver, causing some to question if the title, or studio, is real at all.

In April, Sony unveiled the teaser trailer for “Abandoned,” describing it as a “cinematic horror survival shooter” headed to the PlayStation 5 in the fourth quarter of 2021. With only an empty field and an eerie voice over in the trailer, fans jumped to their own conclusions about the game. Some speculated online that the title was actually a clever ruse by “Metal Gear Solid” auteur Hideo Kojima for his cancelled “Silent Hill” reboot “PT.”

Developer Blue Box tweeted that they have no relation to “Silent Hill” or Kojima and on June 21, Game Director Hasan Kahraman appeared in a video on the studio’s Twitter page to assure the audience that he is a “real person” and not associated with Kojima. Still, the conspiracy theories continued and a subreddit popped up dedicated to chronicling the perceived clues.

A trailer app for the title was supposed to release on June 25, but Kahraman appeared in another Twitter video to say that the app would be delayed until August. When the app did release on August 13, it was a five gigabyte download on the PS5 that featured a five-second walking animation that had already been posted to the company’s Twitter on August 10.

Gamers were very confused about what they saw and were now delfinitely unsure if “Abandoned” is actually a real game.

Internet detectives have pivoted the subreddit that was dedicated to the Kojima conspiracy to figuring out if Blue Box Game Studios will ever actually release a title. Users are choosing between “Team Fake” or “Team Real” while they hash out theories and ideas in an attempt to get to the bottom of this weird mystery.

Though Blue Box Game Studios was created in 2015, nothing they’ve created is still available online. In 2018, they released “The Whisperer” as a survival title for Android but it has since been taken off the app store. According to PlayStationLifestyle, “The Haunting: Blood Water Curse” released in 2020 under the developer in early access, but after it received overwhelming negative reviews, the developer was switched to CREATEQ Interactive which has not published a single other game on Steam.

It’s unclear if “Abandoned” will ever see the light of day or if it will just be delayed indefinitely, though the studio said in a now-deleted tweet that they are “100% real.”