Tech investor-backed Blue Bottle Coffee will open a branch in Tokyo this week

Madeline Stone
Blue bottle japan Facebook.com/bluebottlecoffeeThe Blue Bottle team hosted a holiday party at the new Kiyosumi store this week.

Blue Bottle Coffee, the high-end coffee chain that’s a favourite among the tech community, will launch its first international outpost this week, SFGate reports.

The new cafe opens Friday in Japan, in Tokyo’s residential Kiyosumi neighbourhood. It will have the same menu as the U.S. stores. 

Blue Bottle founder and CEO James Freeman has long been inspired by Japanese coffee culture. Many Blue Bottle stores, including the one in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, have high-tech coffee equipment from Japanese companies like Hario and Oji.

Freeman is currently in Tokyo to put the final touches on the new store. 

“It’s such a dream,” he told SFGate. “I’m walking down the street, I’m going to work, I’m going to roast coffee, and it’s in Tokyo.”

Though the store won’t open for a few more days, the company has put on a few preview events this week. If the huge turnout is any indication, Tokyo residents should plan to wait in line next time they want to pick up some Blue Bottle.

Last year Blue Bottle announced a $US25.7 million Series B funding round with contributions from Instagram cofounder Kevin Systrom, Twitter cofounder Evan Williams, venture capitalist Chris Sacca, WordPress cofounder Matt Mullenweg, Google Ventures, and Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.