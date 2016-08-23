A new Blu-ray set for the 'Lord of the Rings' and 'Hobbit' movies costs an absurd $800

Warner Bros. has announced a massive Blu-ray collector’s set of Peter Jackson’s “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” films, and it reportedly costs an absurd $799.99, according to ComicBook.

The 30-disc collection includes extended versions of all six film adaptations of J. R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth novels and features behind-the-scenes footage, faux-leather-bound replicas of materials from the films, and tons of original artwork.

But, as i09 points out, you could instead purchase the extended Blu-ray versions of all six films on Amazon for $125, saving a whopping $675.

Surprisingly, the outrageous price for the collection, which is due for release on November 1, isn’t even close to the most expensive movie box set of all time. Previously, Warner Bros. sold a “Harry Potter” Blu-ray collector’s set for roughly $1,312.56, and Paramount once sold an “Ultimate Star Trek” DVD collection for $3,869.90, according to Shortlist.

If you’re a Tolkien superfan with spare hundreds to throw around, however, this new set does look like a collector’s dream in ComicBook’s un-boxing video, which features “Lord of the Rings” star Dominic Monaghan guiding potential buyers through the set.

Watch the un-boxing video below:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

