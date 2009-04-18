Blu-Ray Sales Way Up

A (blue) ray of hope for the Blu-Ray hi-def format.



Nine million Blu-Ray discs were sold in first quarter, up 88% from 4.8 million discs sold in the same period the year prior, says a report from Adams Media Research obtained by videobusiness.com. The big boost in sales seems particularly surprising given the recession.

We have no idea what’s behind the numbers, other than the general trend of cash-strapped consumers spending more time at home. But given Blu-ray’s performance, we’re shelving whatever fears we had the format would be rendered irrelevant by streaming HD video, at least for the moment.

