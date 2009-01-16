Blu-ray Owners: You Should Get Your Eyes Examined

Tell a Blu-ray fan who’s sunk hundreds or thousands of dollars into the technology that you can’t really see the added picture quality offered by the hi-def format, and they’ll probably respond the difference (to them) is so obvious only the wilfully blind can’t see it.



Or maybe it doesn’t take much willfullness at all. Even the slightest deviation from perfect 20/20 vision renders the human eye unable to appreciate all those extra pixels.

Daily Mail (UK): Many consumers are wasting hundreds of pounds on high-definition equipment because their eyes are not sharp enough to pick up the superior resolution and colour, experts say…

Phillip Hyde, dispensing optician and head of professional services at Vision Express, said: ‘Even a marginally short-sighted person sitting on a sofa watching an HD broadcast may not see the full benefits in enhanced image quality.

