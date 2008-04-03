(Still) No Blu-Ray On Xbox 360 (MSFT)

Will the Xbox 360 ever get a Blu-ray drive? Maybe one day, but wishing doesn’t make it so. Yesterday DigiTimes said “industry sources” told them that Lite-On, which already makes some of the DVD drives for the Xbox, is developing a Blu-Ray drive for the next version of the console. Not so, says Microsoft (MSFT), TechRadar:



“No. Lite-On is not manufacturing Blu-ray drives for Xbox 360. As we have stated, games are what are driving consumers to purchase game consoles and we remain focused on providing the largest library of blockbuster game available.”

Too bad. An Xbox 360 with Blu-Ray and streaming Netflix movies would have been hard to pass up.

